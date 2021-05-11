TD Securities Boosts Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$11.50

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank lowered Fiera Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.89.

Shares of FSZ opened at C$10.93 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$7.56 and a 52-week high of C$11.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -341.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.39.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$195.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$192.69 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,625.00%.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

