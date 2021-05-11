Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Raised to $54.00 at CIBC

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price objective upped by CIBC from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SNMSF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Spin Master from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Spin Master in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Spin Master from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Spin Master from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Spin Master from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Get Spin Master alerts:

OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $34.30 on Friday. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $38.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.28.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.