Flutter Entertainment’s (PDYPY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $98.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.52. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

