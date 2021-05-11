Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Shop Apotheke Europe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAEYY opened at $20.00 on Friday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

