Volkswagen’s (VWAGY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VWAGY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Volkswagen to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Volkswagen from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $31.99 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $48.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $160.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.55 billion. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.