Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Great-West Lifeco in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GWO. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CSFB boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.95.

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$36.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 15.84. The firm has a market cap of C$33.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.37. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$19.13 and a 52 week high of C$36.80.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$16.86 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In related news, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings acquired 366,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,259,181.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 366,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,259,181.87. Also, Senior Officer Paul Mahon acquired 35,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$958,659.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 197,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,376,261.65. Insiders purchased 417,546 shares of company stock valued at $13,638,420 in the last quarter.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.