Immunic, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.78) Per Share (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immunic in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the company will earn ($0.78) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.76). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Immunic’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.12) EPS.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.92).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IMUX. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.90.

NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $13.14 on Monday. Immunic has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The company has a market cap of $285.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Immunic in the 4th quarter worth $6,337,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Immunic by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 217,897 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunic in the 4th quarter worth $1,084,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Immunic by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 79,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 35,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immunic in the 1st quarter worth $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

