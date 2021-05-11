Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn ($0.94) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.80). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on H. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.07.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $78.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.96 and a 200-day moving average of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -42.34 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $41.87 and a 1-year high of $92.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peter Sears sold 8,856 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $792,700.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $4,983,189.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,242.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,132 shares of company stock worth $8,153,443. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

