Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ISV has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Information Services from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC increased their target price on Information Services from C$25.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Information Services from C$22.25 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

ISV stock opened at C$26.50 on Friday. Information Services has a 52-week low of C$13.49 and a 52-week high of C$27.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$463.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$39.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Information Services will post 1.5900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

