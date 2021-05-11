Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Glaukos Co. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Glaukos in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.39). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Glaukos’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $76.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.18. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.31 and a beta of 1.87. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $99.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter worth $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Glaukos by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $411,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,100. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

