Lantern Pharma Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Lantern Pharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten expects that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Lantern Pharma’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03.

Shares of LTRN stock opened at $15.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 27.58, a current ratio of 27.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lantern Pharma has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $24.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the first quarter valued at $816,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the first quarter valued at $2,679,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $491,000. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

