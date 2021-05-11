KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 301.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.93. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $21.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 40.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,433,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,286,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,882,000 after buying an additional 501,818 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 662,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,915,000 after buying an additional 424,780 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 910,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,623,000 after buying an additional 320,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,223,000 after buying an additional 149,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

