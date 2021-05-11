Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) PT Raised to C$134.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PBH. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Premium Brands to C$134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premium Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$130.43.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

TSE:PBH opened at C$120.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$119.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$107.17. The stock has a market cap of C$5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.22. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$77.21 and a 1 year high of C$123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 5.3200005 EPS for the current year.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.