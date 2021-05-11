NFI Group (TSE:NFI) PT Raised to C$35.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NFI. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.67.

NFI Group stock opened at C$25.50 on Friday. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$13.03 and a 52 week high of C$32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of -15.85.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$927.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$838.85 million. On average, research analysts expect that NFI Group will post 1.2899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.21%.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

