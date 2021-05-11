Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$199.00 to C$201.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Canadian Tire traded as high as C$250.00 and last traded at C$199.83, with a volume of 50261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$199.44.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$199.00 to C$201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$157.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Tire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$194.67.

In other news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 1,750 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total value of C$308,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$484,000.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$189.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$172.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.26, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of C$12.05 billion and a PE ratio of 16.10.

Canadian Tire Company Profile (TSE:CTC.A)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

