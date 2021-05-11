loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $22.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. loanDepot traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 6775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Rowe started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. loanDepot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in loanDepot stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.89.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

loanDepot Company Profile (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

