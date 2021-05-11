Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock Rating Lowered by ATB Capital

ATB Capital lowered shares of Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have C$57.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$54.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Stantec to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$56.90.

STN stock opened at C$54.49 on Friday. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$37.46 and a 52-week high of C$59.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.68.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$861.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$876.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.26%.

In other news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston sold 35,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.61, for a total value of C$1,876,273.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,293 shares in the company, valued at C$1,945,587.89. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 20,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$8,410,608. Insiders sold 66,348 shares of company stock worth $3,537,354 over the last quarter.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

