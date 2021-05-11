Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Raised to C$158.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$135.00 to C$158.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSU. Cormark raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Trisura Group to C$205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$119.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$165.56.

TSU stock opened at C$149.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$123.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$102.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$46.84 and a 52-week high of C$157.94.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$69.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 6.3099998 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

