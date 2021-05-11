RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Earns Sell Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RAA has been the topic of several other reports. Oddo Bhf set a €585.00 ($688.24) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €670.00 ($788.24) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €625.00 ($735.29) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €483.00 ($568.24) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €450.00 ($529.41) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €559.22 ($657.91).

RAA stock opened at €770.00 ($905.88) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €692.93 and its 200 day moving average price is €725.41. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a fifty-two week high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

