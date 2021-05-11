Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £174.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a £174.50 ($227.99) price target on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £159.70 ($208.65) price target on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a £175 ($228.64) price target on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a £187 ($244.32) price target on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a £160 ($209.04) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Flutter Entertainment to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from £140 ($182.91) to £174 ($227.33) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of £160.67 ($209.92).

Shares of FLTR stock opened at £140.40 ($183.43) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of £154.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of £146.16. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,358 ($122.26) and a fifty-two week high of £196.81 ($257.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £24.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 492.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

