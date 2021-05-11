AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AHCO. Truist started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.68.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $24.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average is $33.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a PE ratio of -415.43.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AdaptHealth news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,047,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,053 shares in the company, valued at $9,309,473.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $265,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,071.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth $1,838,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,155,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,468,000 after acquiring an additional 237,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 29,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

