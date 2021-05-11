Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$12.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price lifted by Tudor Pickering to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.17.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of CVE opened at C$9.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.68 billion and a PE ratio of -4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.15 and a 52-week high of C$10.77.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.37). The firm had revenue of C$3.57 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$98,142.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.