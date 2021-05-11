Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXNY) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXNY) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Shares of AIXNY opened at $6.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.64. Aixtron has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $7.75.
Aixtron Company Profile
