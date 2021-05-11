Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXNY) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXNY) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of AIXNY opened at $6.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.64. Aixtron has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $7.75.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE is a provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The Company’s technology solutions are used by a range of customers across the world to build components for electronic and opto-electronic applications based on compound, silicon or organic semiconductor materials. Such components are used in fiber optic communication systems, wireless and mobile telephony applications, optical and electronic storage devices, computing, signaling and lighting, displays, as well as a range of other technologies.

