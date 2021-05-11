Raymond James Boosts Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$1.75

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James to C$1.75 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities restated a hold rating and set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.40 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.41.

Crew Energy stock opened at C$1.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.03. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.27 and a 12 month high of C$1.29. The stock has a market cap of C$164.79 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$42.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crew Energy will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 35,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total transaction of C$41,069.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$576,383.45. Also, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 76,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total transaction of C$77,506.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 683,137 shares in the company, valued at C$689,968.37. Insiders sold 217,467 shares of company stock valued at $232,406 in the last three months.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

