Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$11.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.93.
TSE CGX opened at C$12.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.79. The stock has a market cap of C$792.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$4.32 and a 52 week high of C$16.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
