Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$11.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.93.

TSE CGX opened at C$12.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.79. The stock has a market cap of C$792.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$4.32 and a 52 week high of C$16.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.43) by C($1.51). The business had revenue of C$52.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$57.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cineplex will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

