Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $143.31 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $81.09 and a one year high of $166.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.85 and a 200-day moving average of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

