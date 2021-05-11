Piper Sandler Lowers PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target to $97.00

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

PFSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $58.11 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The business had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

In other news, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $2,410,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,325,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,876,002.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $1,002,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,166,474 shares of company stock valued at $72,939,758 and have sold 319,960 shares valued at $19,799,413. Company insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 15,586 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.