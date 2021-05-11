MasterCraft Boat (MCFT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $118.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.03 million. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. On average, analysts expect MasterCraft Boat to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MCFT stock opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $544.97 million, a PE ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average is $26.13. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $32.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCFT shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

