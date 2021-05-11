Compass, Inc.’s (NYSE:COMP) Quiet Period Set To Expire on May 11th

Compass’ (NYSE:COMP) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, May 11th. Compass had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 1st. The total size of the offering was $450,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

COMP has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Compass in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Compass presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

NYSE COMP opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. Compass has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf purchased 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin purchased 411,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 421,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

