K92 Mining (KNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$62.56 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE:KNT opened at C$7.95 on Tuesday. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of C$3.39 and a 1-year high of C$8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.42.

KNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

