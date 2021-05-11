Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) and ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) and ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Acorda Therapeutics has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ERYTECH Pharma has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Acorda Therapeutics and ERYTECH Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 ERYTECH Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Acorda Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 391.61%. Given Acorda Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Acorda Therapeutics is more favorable than ERYTECH Pharma.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and ERYTECH Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics $192.41 million 0.21 -$272.97 million ($11.94) -0.35 ERYTECH Pharma N/A N/A -$70.18 million ($3.92) -1.79

ERYTECH Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acorda Therapeutics. ERYTECH Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acorda Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and ERYTECH Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics 29.71% -8.60% -3.51% ERYTECH Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.5% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ERYTECH Pharma beats Acorda Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops ARCUS product for the treatment of acute migrain; rHIgM22, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; and Cimaglermin alfa for heart failure patients. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Biogen Inc. for the development and commercialization of Ampyra. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients. The company also engages in developing erymethionase, a preclinical product candidate that consists of methionine-?-lyase in red blood cells to target methionine-dependent cancers. It has research collaborations with the Fox Chase Cancer Center to advance the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Queen's University of Canada to advance the preclinical development of eryminase for the treatment of arginase-1-deficiency. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.