Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €59.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ABI has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €64.85 ($76.29).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 52-week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

