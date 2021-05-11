Contrasting 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) & Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 180 Life Sciences and Avadel Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 180 Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Avadel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 132.05%. Given Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avadel Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than 180 Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares 180 Life Sciences and Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Life Sciences N/A -94.05% -38.77% Avadel Pharmaceuticals 38.70% -33.91% -11.75%

Risk & Volatility

180 Life Sciences has a beta of -0.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 180 Life Sciences and Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Life Sciences N/A N/A -$90,000.00 N/A N/A Avadel Pharmaceuticals $59.22 million 7.98 -$33.23 million ($0.89) -9.08

180 Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of 180 Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 73.5% of 180 Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Avadel Pharmaceuticals beats 180 Life Sciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

180 Life Sciences Company Profile

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of drug candidates in the areas of inflammatory diseases, fibrosis, and pain. Its product development platforms in Phase IIb/III clinical trials include Fibrosis and Anti-TNF platform, which focuses on fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factors; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, which focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

