Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Bioceres Crop Solutions to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BIOX opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $578.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIOX. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Friday.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

