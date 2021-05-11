Marathon Oil Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Marathon Oil in a research note issued on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $11.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Insiders sold a total of 155,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,197 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 699,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 327,510 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 29,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.