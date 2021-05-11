National Bank Financial Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $21.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.2285 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 54,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 23,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

