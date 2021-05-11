Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $59.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 202,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 122,420 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,866,000 after purchasing an additional 88,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $343,420.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 86,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,255,219.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,873. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.03%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

