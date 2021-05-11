Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for United Fire Group, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Fire Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Fire Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

UFCS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $31.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $797.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average is $28.77. United Fire Group has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $36.40.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 394.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 580.2% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $33,959.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,439.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is presently -55.56%.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

