ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ProAssurance in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $25.06 on Monday. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average is $21.39.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 27.87%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at $13,589,000. Boston Partners increased its position in ProAssurance by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,185,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,088,000 after buying an additional 715,375 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ProAssurance by 1,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,896,000 after buying an additional 609,083 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ProAssurance by 678.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,359,000 after buying an additional 360,510 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in ProAssurance by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,387,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,139,000 after buying an additional 266,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

