Truist Securiti Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plains All American Pipeline in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $12.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 100,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

