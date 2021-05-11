Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.42) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.41). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.98 EPS.

RARE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.41.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $109.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.35 and a 200-day moving average of $128.43. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $61.96 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.05) EPS.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $41,265.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,903 shares of company stock valued at $11,201,028 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

