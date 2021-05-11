Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

SYNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights downgraded Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Synaptics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.92.

Shares of SYNA opened at $122.91 on Friday. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $55.59 and a 52-week high of $146.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.75 and its 200-day moving average is $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $221,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in Synaptics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,923,000 after purchasing an additional 16,341 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Synaptics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 83,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

