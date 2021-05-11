Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $34.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on DISCA. TheStreet lowered Discovery from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group raised Discovery from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.40.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $37.26 on Friday. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

