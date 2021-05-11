ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $57.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of ChemoCentryx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.22.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

CCXI opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $70.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.04. The company has a market cap of $765.16 million, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.70.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. Research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 33,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $2,264,485.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 91,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,243,758.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pui San Kwan sold 3,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $229,336.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,630.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,449 shares of company stock worth $2,685,870 over the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.