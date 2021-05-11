INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INmune Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing therapies targeting the innate immune system in cancer. The company’s product platform consists of INKmune and INB03. INKmune is a natural killer cell therapeutic which primes the patient’s NK cells to attack developing disease. INB03 inhibits myeloid derived suppressor cells which often cause resistance to immunotherapy, such as anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors. INmune Bio Inc. is based in La Jolla, United States. “

INMB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of INMB opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 3.01. INmune Bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that INmune Bio will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in INmune Bio in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in INmune Bio by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in INmune Bio in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in INmune Bio in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in INmune Bio by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

