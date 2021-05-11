Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $34.96, but opened at $33.12. Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $33.55, with a volume of 253 shares.

Specifically, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 5,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $193,372.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 14,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $560,112.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,080,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,374,670.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,202 shares of company stock valued at $9,507,090 over the last ninety days. 39.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on PHAT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,216,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 24,411 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.