Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock to C$10.25. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Centerra Gold traded as low as C$8.21 and last traded at C$8.44, with a volume of 275244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.39.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CG. Cormark lowered Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CIBC lowered Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$16.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price (up from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.95.

In other news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$546,021.60. Insiders have sold 76,575 shares of company stock valued at $954,449 over the last 90 days.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$504.15 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 2.5699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

About Centerra Gold (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

