WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $55.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. WestRock traded as high as $60.50 and last traded at $60.16, with a volume of 3049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.74.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WestRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

About WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

