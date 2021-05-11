Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Trading Up 6.1% on Strong Earnings

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)’s share price was up 6.1% on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.79. Approximately 1,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 369,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Interface’s payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TILE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interface currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Interface by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Interface by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,656,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,014 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Interface by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

