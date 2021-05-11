CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $52.16, but opened at $45.25. CEVA shares last traded at $47.55, with a volume of 565 shares trading hands.

The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities cut shares of CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CEVA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

In other news, Director Sven Christer Nilsson sold 19,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,393,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 30,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $2,072,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 107,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,417. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in CEVA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 211,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CEVA by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in CEVA by 178.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,538 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in CEVA by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 515,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,355,000 after purchasing an additional 152,762 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in CEVA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $967.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,240.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.08.

About CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

